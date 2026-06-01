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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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01.06.2026 12:38:00
ETFs Could Shatter an All-Time Record in 2026
In 2025, the U.S.-listed ETF industry saw nearly $1.5 trillion of net inflows. That was a 32% increase over the $1.13 trillion of net new money in 2024, the only year up to that point that had eclipsed the trillion dollar plateau. On top of that, more than 1,100 new ETFs were launched last year. The ETF industry has already grown at a rapid pace. That pace only seems to be accelerating.In my mind, the question isn't whether the ETF industry can set a new record in 2026 (spoiler: it almost certainly will), but whether or not net inflows into ETFs can hit $2 trillion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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