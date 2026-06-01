Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.06.2026 12:38:00

ETFs Could Shatter an All-Time Record in 2026

In 2025, the U.S.-listed ETF industry saw nearly $1.5 trillion of net inflows. That was a 32% increase over the $1.13 trillion of net new money in 2024, the only year up to that point that had eclipsed the trillion dollar plateau. On top of that, more than 1,100 new ETFs were launched last year. The ETF industry has already grown at a rapid pace. That pace only seems to be accelerating.In my mind, the question isn't whether the ETF industry can set a new record in 2026 (spoiler: it almost certainly will), but whether or not net inflows into ETFs can hit $2 trillion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten