TOKEN Aktie
WKN: 565294 / ISIN: JP3590900001
|
31.10.2025 20:50:09
Ethereum Is on the Move Higher as Investors Eye $4,000 -- Can This Token Retake That Level Next Week?
One of the more intriguing charts to look at is Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) one-month chart. Starting the month of October around the $4,100 level, Ethereum surged to a high of right around $4,750 before slumping below $3,700 at multiple points over the course of this month.As we round out October, however, Ethereum has been building some momentum, now trading around $3,850 at the time of writing. As of noon ET on Friday, Ethereum's 3.1% 24-hour move was notable. That's not only due to this cryptocurrency's size, but also its importance to investors inside and outside the realm of crypto investing.Let's dive into whether the whole thesis around Ethereum is blown, or if this token can retake that key psychological level of $4,000 per token some time next month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
