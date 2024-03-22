Eton Pharma Buys U.S. Rights To PKU GOLIKE From Relief Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) said that it has acquired U.S. rights to PKU GOLIKE from Relief Therapeutics Holding SA.

PKU is a rare inherited disorder caused by a defect in the enzyme needed to break down phenylalanine, leading to a toxic buildup of phenylalanine when eating foods that contain proteins. Treatment of PKU requires patients to follow a strict diet that severely limits phenylalanine content and typically requires low protein foods supplemented by phenylalanine-free medical formulas. Excessive levels of phenylalanine in the blood accumulate in the brain and inhibit proper brain development.

Eton expects the transaction to be accretive to its 2024 earnings, and expects peak sales of more than $10 million annually.

As part of the transaction, Eton also received U.S. rights to Relief's GOLIKE medical formulas line extensions under development for the management of the metabolic conditions tyrosinemia and homocystinuria, which are expected to launch in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Eton has also been granted a right of first negotiation for Relief's RLF-OD032 development candidate. RLF-OD032 is a drug product candidate under development for the treatment of PKU and is expected to be filed with the FDA in the second half of 2025 as a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application. Relief will continue to own PKU GOLIKE rights outside the United States.