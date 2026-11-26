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26.11.2026 21:59:06
Eurocell Announces Share Buyback To Support Shareholder Value
(RTTNews) - Eurocell plc (ECEL.L), a UK manufacturer, recycler and distributor of PVC window, door and roofline products, announced on Thursday that it has launched a share buyback programme with a maximum value of GBP 5 million.
The programme will commence on November 26, 2026, and run until no later than the date of the company's 2027 annual general meeting. Peel Hunt LLP has been appointed to conduct the purchases independently of Eurocell, making trading decisions on the timing of share acquisitions.
Repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled. The programme will operate within the parameters of the authority granted by shareholders at the May 14, 2026 AGM, which permits the company to repurchase up to 9,927,017 ordinary shares.
ECEL.L closed Thursday's trading at GBP 144.50 on the London Stock Exchange.
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