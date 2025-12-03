European Markets Close On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - The major European markets closed on a mixed note on Wednesday with stocks swinging between gains and losses right through the day's session, as investors assessed the regional economic data, and awaited the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve next week.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.18%. Germany's DAX edged down 0.03% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 drifted down 0.18%, while France's CAC 40 climbed 0.15%. Switzerland's SMI closed down by 0.25%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Poland, Russia, Sweden and Turkiye closed weak.

Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Spain ended higher.

In the UK market, Metlen Energy & Metals lost more than 5%. Sainsbury (J) ended down by about 4.1%

Natwest Group, Standard Chartered, Marks & Spencer, Haleon, ICG and Barratt Redrow lost 2 to 3%.

Glencore surged 6.%. Antofagasta climbed nearly 5%, while Anglo American Plc, Berkeley Group Holdings, Weir Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Rio Tinto, Babcock International, Diageo, Burberry Group, BP, Next and BAE Systems gained 1.2 to 2.5%.

In the German market, E.ON, Infineon, Merck, Rheinmetall, Zalando, Volkswagen, Continental and Scout24 gained 2.5 to 3%.

Commerzbank, Mercedes-Benz, BASF, Allianz, Hannover Rueck, Deutsche Bank, Siemens Energy and Symrise lost 1 to 3%.

In the French market, Stellantis climbed nearly 8%. STMicroElectronics surged about 5%. Airbus gained 3.7%

Safran rallied 2.5%. Veolia Environment, Thales and TotalEnergies also closed notably higher.

Vinci, ArcelorMittal, Eurofins Scientific, Bouygues, Saint Gobain, BNP Paribas and AXA lost 1 to 2%.

In economic news, Eurozone private sector logged its strongest growth since May 2023 as both manufacturing and service sectors showed expansion in output, final data from S&P Global revealed.

The HCOB final composite output index rose to 52.8 in November from 52.5 in the previous month. The reading was above the initial score of 52.4.

The survey showed stronger services momentum in November, while factory output growth moderated to a nine-month low.

The HCOB services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.6 from 53.0 in the previous month. The flash reading was 53.1.

Germany's private sector growth lost momentum in November but the overall expansion remained strong due to the rise in both manufacturing and services output.

The composite output index hit 52.4 in November, down from 53.9 in October and the initial score of 52.1. The services PMI came in at 53.1, down from a 29-month high of 54.6 in October. The initial reading was 52.7.

The HCOB France Composite PMI for November 2025 was revised higher to 50.4, compared to the flash estimate of 49.9 and above October's reading of 47.7.

The Services PMI rose to an over 1-year high to 51.4 in November, from 48.0 in October. On the other hand, manufacturing activity contracted at a solid pace for the third month, with the PMI coming in at 47.8 compared to 48.8 a month earlier.

Data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global UK Composite PMI fell to 51.2 in November from 52.2 in the previous month, revised higher from the preliminary estimate of 50.5 but still below the initial market expectations of 51.8. It reflected the seventh consecutive month of expansion in the UK's private sector activity.

The expansion in the services sector slowed to 51.3 from 52.3 in October, while the manufacturing sector recorded its first expansion in 14 months, with the PMI coming in at 50.2 for the month, up from 49.7 in October.