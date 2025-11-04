European Shares Decline Amid Risk-off Sentiment

(RTTNews) - European stocks were sharply lower on Tuesday as mixed earnings, weak U.S. manufacturing data and cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials over the path of interest rates soured investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1 percent to 565.88 after ending flat with a positive bias on Monday.

The German DAX tumbled 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.8 percent.

Skanska fell 1.2 percent after an announcement that the Swedish builder will invest approximately SEK 820 million in the fifth phase of the Nowy Rynek office complex in Poznan, Poland.

Telefonica plummeted 10 percent. The Spanish telecoms giant said it would halve 2026 dividend as part of a new strategic plan.

Fresenius Medical Care slumped 5.3 percent. The German dialysis specialist maintained its 2025 targets after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results, helped by cost cuts.

Dutch medical technology company Philips advanced 1.6 percent. The company raised the upper end of its full-year margin forecast after reporting third-quarter revenue in line with analysts' expectations.

Edenred shares plunged 8 percent. The French vouchers and benefit cards provider lowered its medium-term earnings growth targets.

Swiss plumbing materials maker Geberit rose over 2 percent after lifting its 2025 sales forecast.