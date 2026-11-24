(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday after rallying in the previous session amid revived enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 636.68 after climbing 1.8 percent on Monday to snap a five-session losing streak.

The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed while France's CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent.

Technology stocks were coming under selling pressure, with Aixtron plummeting nearly 9 percent after UBS downgraded the stock to "sell."

ASML Holding dropped 1.3 percent, Infineon fell 2.7 percent and STMicroelectronics declined 2.9 percent.

Automakers such as Mercedes Benz, Daimler, Volkswagen and Renault were moving lower after new data showed Chinese brands increased their combined market share in October.

British pub operator Marston's slumped 6 percent after first-half profit dropped from last year.

Tullow Oil skyrocketed 14 percent. The oil & gas exploration company has reached an agreement with the government of Ghana to settle two long-running tax disputes.

Food producer Cranswick declined 2.2 percent after delivering a mixed set of results for the fiscal first half.

Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty advanced 5.2 percent after raising its 2026 profit guidance.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher declined 3.5 percent after reporting a 0.8 percent rise in third-quarter like-for-like sales.

Compass, the world's largest caterer, climbed 4.5 percent after announcing plans to move its primary listing from London to New York. Also, the company said it would resume share buybacks of up to $1.5 billion over the next two years.

Sanofi jumped 5 percent. The French drug major said it would acquire U.S. biotech Insmed for $41 billion in cash.

Vaccine maker Valneva rose about 1 percent despite widening its net loss for the first nine months of 2026.

Clariant tumbled 3 percent. The Swiss specialty chemicals maker confirmed discussions regarding a potential acquisition of Ashland Inc. in partnership with private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).