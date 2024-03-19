European Shares Struggle For Direction In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors awaited the Fed and Bank of England policy meetings this week for directional cues.

The euro was under mild pressure ahead of Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results due later in the day.

The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 20.6 in March from 19.9 in February.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 503.81 after declining 0.2 percent on Monday.

The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower.

Thyssenkrupp AG was marginally higher. The German industrial conglomerate announced that it is evaluating a planned separation of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems with global investment firm Carlyle.

Airport operator Fraport plunged more than 5 percent after its fourth-quarter EBITDA missed estimates and 2024 guidance came in below expectations.

DEUTZ Group rallied 2.7 percent after delivering record earnings and meeting guidance for a third year in a row.

Trustpilot Group, an online platform that connects businesses and consumers, jumped 5 percent after it reported a narrower loss for the full year, reflecting improved revenue.

Unilever gained nearly 4 percent. The consumer goods major announced plans to separate Ice Cream division, and to launch a major productivity program to drive faster growth and higher margin.

Recruitment firm SThree dropped 1.3 percent after saying the jobs market was "challenging" in the first couple of months of 2024.

Close Brothers soared 11 percent after it announced a £400mn plan to bolster its capital position.

Diageo, a provider of alcoholic beverages, declined 1.2 percent after naming Sir John Manzoni, a non-executive director of the company, as Chair of the Board by February 5, 2025, when current Chair Javier Ferrán retires from the Board.