(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a weak note on Tuesday as uncertainty about AI trade and fears of tariff hikes by the U.S. rendered the mood cautious. A sell-off in technology sector on Wall Street weighed as well.

European markets had posted strong gains on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as the company's CEO.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 0.66%. Germany's DAX dropped 1.26%, while the UK's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 edged lower by 0.13% and 0.05%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI settled 0.01% down.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed weak.

Czech Republic, Denmark and Portugal ended higher, while Belgium closed flat.

In the UK market, miners declined sharply. Antofagasta, Anglo American Plc and Fresnillo lost 8%, 5.7% and 4.9%, respectively. Glencore shed 4.79%, Rio Tinto dropped 3.7% and Endeavour Mining drifted lower by 2.8%.

Polar Capital Technology Trust ended down 5.4%. Weir, Kingfisher, Metlen Energy & Metals, Diploma, Halma, IMI, Standard Chartered, HSBC Holdings, Computacenter, Barclays, Rolls-Royce Holdings, JD Sports Fashion, Scottish Mortgage and Next were among the other major losers.

Experian gained 4.7%. Compass Group moved up 4.2%. The world's largest caterer has announced plans to move its primary listing from London to New York. Also, the company said it would resume share buybacks of up to $1.5 billion over the next two years.

Balfour Beatty climbed sharply after the infrastructure group raised its 2026 profit guidance.

Tullow Oil skyrocketed 15%. The oil & gas exploration company has reached an agreement with the government of Ghana to settle two long-running tax disputes.

Relx, AstraZeneca, GSK, 3i Group, Haleon, IG Group Holdings, LSEG, Diageo, Severn Trent, The Sage Group, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, BAE Systems and Imperial Brands also posted strong gains.

In the German market, Infineon tanked nearly 10%. Siemens Energy tumbled 7%. Hochtief ended down 5.6%, and Siemens lost 3.7%.

Deutsche Post, Commerzbank, Continental, Volkswagen, Daimler Truck Holding, Deutsche Bank, BASF, Bayer and Brenntag ended lower by 1%-3%.

Deutsche Telekom moved up over 2%. Scout24, SAP, Fresenius, Beiersdorf, Deutsche Boerse, Fresenius Medical Care, Henkel and Rheinmetall gained 1%-1.8%.

In the French market, STMicroElectronics fell 7.4%. ArcelorMittal ended down 7.3%, Legrand shed 5.5%, and Schneider Electric closed down nearly 4%, while Stellantis ended lower by 3.4%.

Renault, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Airbus, Safran and Saint-Gobain also ended weak.

Sanofi soared nearly 10%/ The drug major said it would acquire U.S. biotech Insmed for $41 billion in cash.

Orange gained 2.7% and Carrefour moved up nearly 2.5%.Teleperformance, Edenred, Publicis Groupe, LVMH, Capgemini, Pernod Ricard, Thales, Bureau Veritas and Danone also ended with strong gains.

In economic news, data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, showed Europe's car market maintained its positive momentum during January to October period.

Car registrations in Europe increased 5.4% in the first ten months of the year, the data showed. Battery-electric and plug-in-hybrid cars accounted for 23.4% and 10.2% of total registrations. Hybrid electric cars remained the preferred choice among EU consumers.

On the other hand, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars declined to 27.7% from 36.5% a year earlier.

Three of the four largest EU markets recorded strong double-digit growth for the battery-electric car registrations. France posted 79.4% growth, followed by Germany and Denmark with 60.7% and 41% increases.

Plug-in-hybrid registrations also expanded, rising to 961,959 units in the January to October period.

In October, new car registrations grew 2.6% on a yearly basis but weaker than the 9.3% increase seen in September.

A report from the Confederation of British Industry said the CBI retail sales balance index rose to 9 in November from -10 in the previous month, the first positive number since September 2024 and the highest since December 2022.