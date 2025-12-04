ConocoPhillips Aktie
WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045
|
04.12.2025 06:15:00
Evaluating ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock's Actual Performance
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is one of the country's largest oil and gas producers. It has one of the largest and most diversified portfolios in the industry, with operations spanning the globe and encompassing a wide range of production techniques. Here's a look at how the oil stock has performed compared to the S&P 500 over the last five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!