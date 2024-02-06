Eversource Recognized for the Fifth Consecutive Year on JUST Capital’s 2024 List

Eversource (NYSE: ES) has again been named among America’s Most JUST Companies, as announced by JUST Capital and CNBC on their "JUST 100" list. In its fifth consecutive appearance, Eversource is ranked as the #3 utility and #38 overall on the list, which honors companies that address the business issues that matter most to Americans, including providing worker benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, and minimizing pollution.

"We are proud to be recognized by JUST Capital for the importance of our consistent commitment to our customers, our communities, and our environment, as well as the dedicated employees who work tirelessly to make it all possible through their volunteerism, efforts to advance clean energy, and in the delivery of safe, reliable energy services,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Joe Nolan. "Operating in an ethically, socially and environmentally responsible manner, doing our part to address climate change and creating an inclusive workplace that supports and empowers our employees are pillars of our fundamental mission to serve our customers and our communities – guiding our efforts every day to help lead New England as we embark on an unprecedented energy transition.”

For the annual rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 Issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 170,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015. For more information and a full list of the rankings, visit cnbc.com/just100 and justcapital.com/rankings.

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to demonstrate how just business – defined by the priorities of the public – is better business. Our goal is to help companies create value for all their stakeholders – their workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders – by focusing on the issues that matter most to Americans. To date, we’ve polled more than 170,000 Americans on the issues they believe companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior, and those insights guide our work. We believe that business and markets can and must be a force for the greater good and that by shifting the resources of the $21.6 trillion private sector, we can drive competition to build a better future for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, initiatives, and new offerings like the JUST Jobs Scorecard help track, analyze, incentivize, and scale corporate stakeholder performance. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America’s Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

About the JUST Capital Methodology

Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed more than 170,000 Americans on what Issues they believe U.S. companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior. Those Issues become the foundation by which we track, analyze, and incentivize corporate behavior change, including the Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies. JUST evaluated 937 companies across 5 stakeholders, 20 Issues, and 236 raw data points to produce the 2024 Rankings, featuring the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024 and recognized as a Five-Year Champion, appearing in every edition of the list. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,900 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like a first-in-the-nation networked geothermal pilot project, solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

