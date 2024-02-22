Excellent 2023 Performance: Strong Growth and Record Earnings; Confident of Strong Growth in 2024

Regulatory News:

2023 Key Figures1

Revenue of EUR 5,867.8 million for the full year 2023, up 8.5% organically and up 3.8% on a reported basis (including a positive 0.6% scope effect and a negative 5.3% currency fluctuations)

In the fourth quarter, organic revenue growth achieved 9.4%

Adjusted operating profit of EUR 930.2 million, up 3.1% versus EUR 902.1 million in 2022, representing an adjusted operating margin of 15.9%, down c.10 basis points on a reported basis, and up 20 basis points organically at 16.2% (of which +c.50bps in H2 2023)

Operating profit of EUR 824.4 million, up 3.1% versus EUR 799.3 million in 2022

Attributable net profit of EUR 503.7 million, up 7.9% versus EUR 466.7 million in 2022

Adjusted net profit of EUR 574.7 million (adjusted EPS of EUR 1.27 per share), up 7.6% versus EUR 533.9 million in 2022 and up 17.6% at constant currency

Free cash flow of EUR 659.1 million (11% of Group revenue), up 0.3% year-on-year and 5.5% at constant currency, led by disciplined capex policy and working capital management

Adjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio 2 reduced to 0.92x as of December 31, 2023, versus 0.97x last year

reduced to 0.92x as of December 31, 2023, versus 0.97x last year Proposed dividend of EUR 0.83 per share3, up 7.8% year-on-year, payable in cash

2023 Highlights

Appointment of a new CEO and strengthening of the Executive Committee to support future growth ambitions

2023 financial targets exceeded on all metrics

Over 80% of the portfolio delivered at least mid-to-high single digit or double-digit organic revenue growth driven by good momentum in the sales pipeline

Strong growth in every region (Americas, Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific), substantially outperforming many underlying markets

Strong momentum maintained for Sustainability and energy transition solutions across the entire portfolio

Acquisition of two bolt-on companies further diversifying Consumer Products Services adding annualized revenue of c. EUR 28 million. This includes ANCE, the leading player in Mexico for Electrical and Electronics products (c. EUR 21 million of revenue), announced today

Good progress towards the achievement of the 2025 CSR ambitions; commitment recognized by several non-financial rating agencies, including a first ranking in the 2023 S&P Global rating (DJSI); mid-term GHG emissions targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

2024 Outlook

Leveraging a healthy and growing sales pipeline, high customer demand for ‘new economy services’ and strong underlying market growth, Bureau Veritas expects to deliver for the full year 2024:

Mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth;

Improvement in adjusted operating margin at constant exchange rates;

Strong cash flow, with a cash conversion above 90%.

The Group expects H2 organic revenue growth above H1 (with stronger comparables in H1).

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We delivered very strong results in 2023, reflecting our robust business fundamentals, our consistent execution and our customer centricity around the globe. We achieved organic growth of 8.5%, a healthy organic margin of 16.2%, and record earnings per share of EUR 1.27, up over 17% at constant exchange rates.

I would like to warmly thank all our colleagues around the world for their dedication and hard work to deliver this outstanding performance.

I also want to thank our shareholders for their continued support. As a result of our robust cash flow generation and financials, the Board is recommending a dividend increase of 8% compared to last year.

I am convinced that we can take Bureau Veritas to higher levels of performance and achievement. Our portfolio of leading global business lines, strong execution track record and exposure to positive secular trends are key contributors to our current performance and a great foundation for future outperformance.

Specifically, we expect powerful demand for services supporting transition to sustainable development models, evolving buildings integrity needs, growing infrastructure investment and increased spending in low-carbon energy development. Our current pipeline of opportunities in these business areas is a testament to this durable growth dynamic. I look forward to updating the market with our vision and new strategy at our Capital Markets Day on March 20th.

For 2024, we expect Bureau Veritas to deliver another strong year of organic revenue growth, margin expansion4 and strong cash conversion.”

Click here to download the complete Press Release.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has circa 82,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, CAC 40 SBT 1.5, and SBF 120 indices. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

1 Alternative performance indicators are presented, defined and reconciled with IFRS in appendices 6 and 8 of this press release.

2 Ratio of adjusted net financial debt divided by consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and provisions), adjusted for any entities acquired over the last 12 months.

3 Proposed dividend, subject to Shareholders’ Meeting approval on June 20, 2024.

4 At constant currency

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221228025/en/