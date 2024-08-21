Exchange Bank Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

On August 20, 2024, the Exchange Bank Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2024. The dividend will be paid on September 20, 2024.

50.44%, approximately $1.12 million, of the Bank’s cash dividend will go to the Doyle Trust which funds the Doyle Scholarships at the Santa Rosa Junior College.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.31 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial, and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a retail branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville, Marin County and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity, and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company, and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is a 19-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and a 13-time winner of the Best Bank of Sonoma County by the Press Democrat’s Readers’ Choice 2024 awards. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll and Best Local Bank by The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards 2024. Exchange Bank is also a winner of the 2024 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy award, and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2024 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com

