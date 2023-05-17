17.05.2023 13:00:00

Exscientia to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 24, 2023

Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. EDT to provide a business update and review financial results.

A webcast of the live call can be accessed by visiting the "Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website at investors.exscientia.ai. Alternatively, the live conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 330 3292 (U.S.), +44 203 433 3846 (U.K.), +1 (646) 960 0857 (International) and entering the conference ID: 8333895. A replay will be available for 90 days under "Events and Presentations” in the "Investors and Media” section of the Exscientia website.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven precision medicine company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Visit us at https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

