Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
|
30.07.2026 16:00:06
Extension of Share Buyback Programme by £15 million
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Molten Ventures plc
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Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
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+44 (0)20 7931 8800
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Deutsche Numis
Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
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+44 (0)20 7260 1000
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Berenberg
Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
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+44 (0)20 3207 7800
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Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums
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+44 (0)7889 297 217
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.
For further details, please visit:
https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|438079
|EQS News ID:
|2374582
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC
|
30.07.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
30.07.26
|Extension of Share Buyback Programme by £15 million (EQS Group)
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29.07.26
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
27.07.26
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
22.07.26
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
09.07.26
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
06.07.26