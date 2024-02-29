|
29.02.2024 19:53:26
Exxon Files Lawsuit Against Climate-activist Investors
(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has initiated a legal action against investor groups Arjuna Capital and Follow This.
The lawsuit mainly aims to address perceived shortcomings in the enforcement of shareholder proposal resubmission rules by the SEC, that made it harder for companies to turn away some resolutions.
The contested proposal called for Exxon to reduce climate pollution both from its operations and the emissions generated by customers using its products. This includes Scope 3 emissions, which constitute a significant portion of ExxonMobil's carbon footprint.
Despite previous similar proposals from the investor groups receiving limited support, Exxon is resolute in its stance to safeguard investors from what it perceives as repetitive and intrusive proposals.
Following the legal action taken by ExxonMobil in Texas federal court, Arjuna and Follow This retracted the proposal and committed to not resubmitting it. However, ExxonMobil remains steadfast in its pursuit.
Mark van Baal of Follow This expressed concern that ExxonMobil's actions are stifling shareholder participation in crucial climate-related decisions.
ExxonMobil maintains that while shareholders have the right to propose initiatives, these proposals should align with creating long-term shareholder value. The company asserts that proposals from Arjuna and Follow This are driven by specific agendas rather than the broader interests of shareholders.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Analysen
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Buy
|UBS AG
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Buy
|UBS AG
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|96,79
|0,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fest -- DAX mit neuem Höchststand -- Asiens Märkte gehen fest ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht Aufschläge, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde erklimmt. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio wurden neue Rekorde erklommen.