ExxonMobil elects Maria Jelescu Dreyfus to Board of Directors

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) announced today that Maria Jelescu Dreyfus has joined its board of directors, effective May 3, 2024. Ms. Dreyfus is CEO and founder of Ardinall Investment Management, an investment firm focused on sustainable investing and resilient infrastructure.

"With the close of our Pioneer merger, we gained a premier, tier-one Permian asset, exceptional talent and a new Board member who brings keen strategic insight,” said ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods. "Our boardroom, shareholders and stakeholders will greatly benefit from Maria’s experience.”

"We welcome Maria to the ExxonMobil Board as the company executes its strategy to grow shareholder value by playing a critical role in a lower-emissions future, even as we continue to provide the reliable energy and products the world needs,” said Joseph Hooley, lead independent director for Exxon Mobil Corporation. "Her deep financial background combined with her extensive work in sustainability will complement our Board’s existing skillset.”

Prior to forming Ardinall in 2017, Ms. Dreyfus spent 15 years at Goldman Sachs, where she was a portfolio manager and Managing Director in the Goldman Sachs Investment Partners Group focusing on energy, industrials, transportation and infrastructure investments across the capital structure, in both public and private markets.

Ms. Dreyfus currently serves as a director on the board of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) and on the board of CDPQ, one of Canada’s largest pension plans. She also serves as a director on several private companies’ boards in the energy transition space.

She is Vice-Chair of the advisory board of Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, and serves as Co-Chair of its Women in Energy program. Additionally, Ms. Dreyfus is a member of the MIT Corporation’s Development Committee and serves on the MIT Economics Department’s Visiting Committee. Her current nonprofit board memberships include the Global CCS Foundation, New America Alliance, and Girls Inc. of NYC.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

Cautionary Statement

Statements of future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including project plans, schedules, capacities, production rates, and resource recoveries could differ materially due to: changes in market conditions affecting the oil and gas industry or long-term oil and gas price levels; political or regulatory developments including obtaining necessary regulatory permits; reservoir performance; the outcome of future exploration efforts; timely completion of development and construction projects; technical or operating factors; and other factors cited under the caption "Factors Affecting Future Results” on the Investors page of our website at exxonmobil.com and under Item 1A. Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K. References to "recoverable resources,” "oil-equivalent barrels,” and other quantifies of oil and gas include estimated quantities that are not yet classified as proved reserves under SEC definitions but are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term "project” can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

