23.01.2023 16:30:00
ExxonMobil to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
ExxonMobil Corporation will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 5:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.
Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer; Kathy Mikells, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Jennifer Driscoll, vice president of investor relations, will review the results during a live, listen-only conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT. The presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (888) 596-2592 (United States) or (786) 789-4790 (International). Please reference confirmation code 5143665 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at www.exxonmobil.com/ir.
16.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ExxonMobil stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
