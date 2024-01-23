|
23.01.2024 00:04:00
ExxonMobil to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, February 2, 2024. The company will issue a press release via Business Wire that will be available at 5:30 a.m. CT at investor.exxonmobil.com.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells, and Vice President of Investor Relations Jennifer Driscoll will review the results during a live conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT. The presentation will be accessible via webcast or by calling (888) 516-2433 (Toll-free) or (929) 477-0431 (Local). Please reference passcode 6192047 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at investor.exxonmobil.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122755125/en/
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Exxon Mobil Corp Cert. Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|25 350,00
|0,20%
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|90,10
|-0,07%
