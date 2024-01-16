16.01.2024 13:36:19

FDA Grants QIDP, Fast Track Designation To NRx Pharma's NRX-101 To Treat CUTI And Pyelonephritis

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) Tuesday said it received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration for NRX-101 for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and pyelonephritis.

QIDP and Fast Track designation designation confer particular advantages, including priority review by the FDA, five additional years of data-exclusivity to NRX-101, and rolling submission of the Company's New Drug Application.

The company said that NRX-101 has demonstrated potent activity against resistant urinary pathogens upon FDA review.

"When we embarked on the development of NRX-101 for treating bipolar depression, we did not imagine that it would develop a new utility as a potentially lifesaving antibiotic," said Jonathan Javitt, Founder, Chairman and Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals.

NRX-101 is currently in Phase 2b/3 study in suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shs 0,38 -13,51% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach "Beige Book": Asiatische Börsen im Minus
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen