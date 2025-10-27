Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
|
27.10.2025 11:15:00
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Just Gave Investors a Reality Check -- Here's Your Playbook for What Comes Next
The current bull market is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The S&P 500 climbed nearly 40% from its April lows. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared even higher, up 57% from its low point this year. And those gains came after two and a half years of a bull run.With the continued surge in stock prices, it's easy to forget what caused the huge sell-off in April. President Donald Trump announced huge tariffs on imports from every country, producing widespread fear about how the administration's policies will impact the broader economy. While stocks recovered, there are growing signs of economic weakness, likely a result of Trump's policies.Many businesses are holding off on expansion plans and hiring as they're unsure how to navigate the current environment. That's led to extremely slow jobs growth, and strain on commercial real estate lending, negatively affecting regional banks. Meanwhile, pressure from Trump's tariffs kept inflation high as businesses start to pass along the increased costs to consumers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!