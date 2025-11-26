Federal Signal Aktie

Federal Signal für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 857967 / ISIN: US3138551086

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
26.11.2025 14:26:43

Federal Signal Updates 2025 Sales Outlook On Completion Of New Way Trucks Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Federal Signal (FSS) said it has completed the acquisition of Scranton Manufacturing Company LLC d/b/a New Way Trucks, a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles. Following the completion of the acquisition, the company increased full-year 2025 net sales outlook to a new range of $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion, from the prior range of $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. The company also increased full-year 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to a new range of $4.12 to $4.20, from the prior range of $4.09 to $4.17.

The company continues to expect the transaction to be neutral to EPS in 2026. The company expects the transaction to be accretive to EPS in subsequent years, with anticipated EPS accretion of between $0.40 and $0.45 in 2028, including anticipated annual run-rate synergies of between $15 million and $20 million, currently expected to be substantially realized by the end of 2028.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Federal Signal Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Federal Signal Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Federal Signal Corp. 112,79 1,02% Federal Signal Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:06 NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Auf diese 10 US-Aktien setzt die Zurich Insurance Group im dritten Quartal 2025
26.11.25 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wegen "Thanksgiving" heute keine US-Impulse: ATX nach Rekordhoch tiefer -- DAX behauptet sich -- Asiens Börsen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich unterdessen eine moderate Fortsetzung der Erholungsbewegung. In Fernost dominieren die Käufer das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen