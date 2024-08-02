+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Files Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to certain Registration Statements on Form S-8

On August 1, 2024, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (the "Company") filed a Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to certain Registration Statements on Form S-8 (Reg. Nos. 333-253988, 333-263084 and 333-275849) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). It is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website at corporate.ferguson.com/investor/financial-information/sec-filings.

August 1, 2024 – Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-8 Registration Statement No. 333-253988

August 1, 2024 – Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-8 Registration Statement No. 333-263084

August 1, 2024 – Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-8 Registration Statement No. 333-275849

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers’ complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.7 billion (FY’23) and approximately 35,000 associates in 1,700 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.

