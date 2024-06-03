03.06.2024 08:00:00

Ferguson Files Form 8-K

On May 31, 2024, Ferguson plc (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). It is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website at corporate.ferguson.com/investor/financial-information/sec-filings. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, copies of resolutions constituting non-ordinary business conducted at the 2024 Special Meeting referenced in the Form 8-K have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/artefacts/NSM/Portal/NI-000098020/NI-000098020.pdf

May 31, 2024 – Form 8-K

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on Linkedln linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

