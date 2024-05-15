15.05.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 50,193 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 6, 2024, up to and including May 10, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

May 6, 2024

106

218.5174

ARCX

May 6, 2024

94

218.1500

CDRG

May 6, 2024

171

218.3300

HRTF

May 6, 2024

500

218.1400

XNAS

May 6, 2024

6,870

218.2929

XNYS

May 7, 2024

800

219.3263

XNAS

May 7, 2024

8,532

219.3518

XNYS

May 8, 2024

456

219.1242

ARCX

May 8, 2024

300

219.7600

KNLI

May 8, 2024

700

219.2043

XNAS

May 8, 2024

11,461

219.2511

XNYS

May 9, 2024

300

220.2800

ARCX

May 9, 2024

90

221.4900

BATY

May 9, 2024

300

220.4867

KNLI

May 9, 2024

200

220.7750

XNAS

May 9, 2024

6,505

220.6868

XNYS

May 10, 2024

501

221.1702

ARCX

May 10, 2024

85

221.1400

XCIS

May 10, 2024

940

221.0796

XNAS

May 10, 2024

11,282

221.0863

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,069,400.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,101,782. The figure of 202,101,782 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

