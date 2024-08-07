Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 21,419 of its shares of common stock in the period from August 1, 2024, up to and including August 2, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue August 1, 2024 3,915 218.1046 XDOT August 1, 2024 2,100 216.1933 INET August 1, 2024 100 222.3100 EPRL August 1, 2024 591 217.2519 ARCA August 1, 2024 988 216.1638 EDGX August 1, 2024 800 216.0663 MEMX August 1, 2024 700 215.0414 BATS August 1, 2024 200 215.3200 NQPX August 2, 2024 6,509 204.4553 XDOT August 2, 2024 200 205.1950 MEMX August 2, 2024 1,200 203.7908 BATS August 2, 2024 1,500 204.3833 INET August 2, 2024 1,416 203.8921 ARCA August 2, 2024 900 203.9033 EDGX August 2, 2024 100 203.2900 NQPX August 2, 2024 200 203.6850 XPER

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 21,419.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 201,321,834. The figure of 201,321,834 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240807600269/en/