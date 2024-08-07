07.08.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 21,419 of its shares of common stock in the period from August 1, 2024, up to and including August 2, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading venue

August 1, 2024

3,915

218.1046

XDOT

August 1, 2024

2,100

216.1933

INET

August 1, 2024

100

222.3100

EPRL

August 1, 2024

591

217.2519

ARCA

August 1, 2024

988

216.1638

EDGX

August 1, 2024

800

216.0663

MEMX

August 1, 2024

700

215.0414

BATS

August 1, 2024

200

215.3200

NQPX

August 2, 2024

6,509

204.4553

XDOT

August 2, 2024

200

205.1950

MEMX

August 2, 2024

1,200

203.7908

BATS

August 2, 2024

1,500

204.3833

INET

August 2, 2024

1,416

203.8921

ARCA

August 2, 2024

900

203.9033

EDGX

August 2, 2024

100

203.2900

NQPX

August 2, 2024

200

203.6850

XPER

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 21,419.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 201,321,834. The figure of 201,321,834 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson Enterprises Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ferguson Enterprises Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ferguson Enterprises Inc Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Ferguson Enterprises Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließlich etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen