Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 82,300 of its common stock in the period from August 5, 2024, up to and including August 9, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue August 5, 2024 8,538 199.1442 XDOT August 5, 2024 900 199.1144 MEMX August 5, 2024 3,762 198.9677 INET August 5, 2024 700 198.8357 ARCA August 5, 2024 1,500 198.8767 EDGX August 5, 2024 1,100 199.7355 BATS August 5, 2024 200 201.0600 EPRL August 5, 2024 300 198.2367 XPER August 5, 2024 100 200.9900 NQPX August 5, 2024 100 197.6600 CHX August 6, 2024 6,014 200.2645 XDOT August 6, 2024 2,941 200.0750 INET August 6, 2024 751 198.9021 MEMX August 6, 2024 200 196.7800 XPER August 6, 2024 800 200.2488 EDGX August 6, 2024 1,357 200.6055 ARCA August 6, 2024 300 200.3800 NQPX August 6, 2024 918 201.5255 BATS August 6, 2024 219 200.4574 EPRL August 7, 2024 1,800 199.0550 ARCA August 7, 2024 3,600 198.5581 INET August 7, 2024 9,000 198.3128 XDOT August 7, 2024 700 199.0214 MEMX August 7, 2024 1,300 198.5969 BATS August 7, 2024 100 200.4000 EPRL August 7, 2024 1,100 196.5336 EDGX August 7, 2024 300 197.2833 XPER August 7, 2024 100 196.1300 NQPX August 8, 2024 4,200 197.6240 INET August 8, 2024 1,577 197.7095 ARCA August 8, 2024 7,119 197.9143 XDOT August 8, 2024 2,504 197.6116 BATS August 8, 2024 500 197.1760 MEMX August 8, 2024 500 197.7780 EDGX August 8, 2024 500 198.6622 NQPX August 8, 2024 200 197.5300 XPER August 9, 2024 8,356 197.4182 XDOT August 9, 2024 4,223 197.3955 INET August 9, 2024 500 197.1340 MEMX August 9, 2024 1,521 197.5044 ARCA August 9, 2024 1,100 197.2355 EDGX August 9, 2024 600 196.8650 BATS August 9, 2024 100 197.8600 EPRL August 9, 2024 100 198.1000 NQPX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 103,719.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 201,239,534. The figure of 201,239,534 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240814798339/en/