14.08.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 82,300 of its common stock in the period from August 5, 2024, up to and including August 9, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading venue

August 5, 2024

8,538

199.1442

XDOT

August 5, 2024

900

199.1144

MEMX

August 5, 2024

3,762

198.9677

INET

August 5, 2024

700

198.8357

ARCA

August 5, 2024

1,500

198.8767

EDGX

August 5, 2024

1,100

199.7355

BATS

August 5, 2024

200

201.0600

EPRL

August 5, 2024

300

198.2367

XPER

August 5, 2024

100

200.9900

NQPX

August 5, 2024

100

197.6600

CHX

August 6, 2024

6,014

200.2645

XDOT

August 6, 2024

2,941

200.0750

INET

August 6, 2024

751

198.9021

MEMX

August 6, 2024

200

196.7800

XPER

August 6, 2024

800

200.2488

EDGX

August 6, 2024

1,357

200.6055

ARCA

August 6, 2024

300

200.3800

NQPX

August 6, 2024

918

201.5255

BATS

August 6, 2024

219

200.4574

EPRL

August 7, 2024

1,800

199.0550

ARCA

August 7, 2024

3,600

198.5581

INET

August 7, 2024

9,000

198.3128

XDOT

August 7, 2024

700

199.0214

MEMX

August 7, 2024

1,300

198.5969

BATS

August 7, 2024

100

200.4000

EPRL

August 7, 2024

1,100

196.5336

EDGX

August 7, 2024

300

197.2833

XPER

August 7, 2024

100

196.1300

NQPX

August 8, 2024

4,200

197.6240

INET

August 8, 2024

1,577

197.7095

ARCA

August 8, 2024

7,119

197.9143

XDOT

August 8, 2024

2,504

197.6116

BATS

August 8, 2024

500

197.1760

MEMX

August 8, 2024

500

197.7780

EDGX

August 8, 2024

500

198.6622

NQPX

August 8, 2024

200

197.5300

XPER

August 9, 2024

8,356

197.4182

XDOT

August 9, 2024

4,223

197.3955

INET

August 9, 2024

500

197.1340

MEMX

August 9, 2024

1,521

197.5044

ARCA

August 9, 2024

1,100

197.2355

EDGX

August 9, 2024

600

196.8650

BATS

August 9, 2024

100

197.8600

EPRL

August 9, 2024

100

198.1000

NQPX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 103,719.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 201,239,534. The figure of 201,239,534 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

