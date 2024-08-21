Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 67,900 of its shares of common stock in the period from August 12, 2024, up to and including August 16, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue August 12, 2024 6,546 196.7991 XDOT August 12, 2024 1,896 196.2496 EDGX August 12, 2024 3,966 196.7258 INET August 12, 2024 2,396 196.1315 BATS August 12, 2024 1,400 196.5564 MEMX August 12, 2024 800 196.5213 ARCA August 12, 2024 196 197.2713 BEX August 12, 2024 200 197.7000 NQPX August 13, 2024 1,984 200.6821 INET August 13, 2024 1,800 200.0311 BATS August 13, 2024 1,040 200.8846 EDGX August 13, 2024 6,335 200.9580 XDOT August 13, 2024 100 200.7500 NQPX August 13, 2024 1,300 200.6146 ARCA August 13, 2024 500 201.4040 MEMX August 13, 2024 200 199.2150 EPRL August 13, 2024 75 200.0000 BYXX August 13, 2024 66 203.0000 CHX August 13, 2024 100 202.9500 XPER August 14, 2024 1,422 203.2945 ARCA August 14, 2024 4,089 203.7783 XDOT August 14, 2024 500 203.7620 MEMX August 14, 2024 4,570 203.9749 INET August 14, 2024 615 204.0976 EDGX August 14, 2024 1,162 203.0891 BATS August 14, 2024 47 203.9100 IEX August 14, 2024 50 203.9900 XPER August 14, 2024 145 204.2703 CHX August 14, 2024 400 204.7600 NQPX August 15, 2024 400 207.3575 NQPX August 15, 2024 984 208.9670 EDGX August 15, 2024 2,995 209.1621 INET August 15, 2024 5,113 208.8534 XDOT August 15, 2024 604 209.4491 BATS August 15, 2024 803 209.8078 ARCA August 15, 2024 600 208.8517 MEMX August 15, 2024 1 210.5400 EPRL August 16, 2024 7,599 207.4984 XDOT August 16, 2024 400 207.9025 MEMX August 16, 2024 2,711 207.1580 INET August 16, 2024 700 207.3843 ARCA August 16, 2024 590 206.9907 BATS August 16, 2024 500 206.7840 EDGX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 171,619.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 201,171,634. The figure of 201,171,634 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

