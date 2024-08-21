21.08.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 67,900 of its shares of common stock in the period from August 12, 2024, up to and including August 16, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading venue

August 12, 2024

6,546

196.7991

XDOT

August 12, 2024

1,896

196.2496

EDGX

August 12, 2024

3,966

196.7258

INET

August 12, 2024

2,396

196.1315

BATS

August 12, 2024

1,400

196.5564

MEMX

August 12, 2024

800

196.5213

ARCA

August 12, 2024

196

197.2713

BEX

August 12, 2024

200

197.7000

NQPX

August 13, 2024

1,984

200.6821

INET

August 13, 2024

1,800

200.0311

BATS

August 13, 2024

1,040

200.8846

EDGX

August 13, 2024

6,335

200.9580

XDOT

August 13, 2024

100

200.7500

NQPX

August 13, 2024

1,300

200.6146

ARCA

August 13, 2024

500

201.4040

MEMX

August 13, 2024

200

199.2150

EPRL

August 13, 2024

75

200.0000

BYXX

August 13, 2024

66

203.0000

CHX

August 13, 2024

100

202.9500

XPER

August 14, 2024

1,422

203.2945

ARCA

August 14, 2024

4,089

203.7783

XDOT

August 14, 2024

500

203.7620

MEMX

August 14, 2024

4,570

203.9749

INET

August 14, 2024

615

204.0976

EDGX

August 14, 2024

1,162

203.0891

BATS

August 14, 2024

47

203.9100

IEX

August 14, 2024

50

203.9900

XPER

August 14, 2024

145

204.2703

CHX

August 14, 2024

400

204.7600

NQPX

August 15, 2024

400

207.3575

NQPX

August 15, 2024

984

208.9670

EDGX

August 15, 2024

2,995

209.1621

INET

August 15, 2024

5,113

208.8534

XDOT

August 15, 2024

604

209.4491

BATS

August 15, 2024

803

209.8078

ARCA

August 15, 2024

600

208.8517

MEMX

August 15, 2024

1

210.5400

EPRL

August 16, 2024

7,599

207.4984

XDOT

August 16, 2024

400

207.9025

MEMX

August 16, 2024

2,711

207.1580

INET

August 16, 2024

700

207.3843

ARCA

August 16, 2024

590

206.9907

BATS

August 16, 2024

500

206.7840

EDGX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 171,619.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 201,171,634. The figure of 201,171,634 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

