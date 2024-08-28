28.08.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 58,527 of its shares of common stock in the period from August 19, 2024, up to and including August 23, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading venue

August 19, 2024

4,272

206.3051

INET

August 19, 2024

5,200

206.2121

XDOT

August 19, 2024

753

206.0395

BATS

August 19, 2024

701

206.1744

EDGX

August 19, 2024

105

206.3267

EPRL

August 19, 2024

1,053

205.9191

ARCA

August 19, 2024

305

206.0043

MEMX

August 19, 2024

100

205.6200

NQPX

August 19, 2024

491

206.1544

CHX

August 19, 2024

20

206.4200

BYXX

August 20, 2024

6,801

207.1363

XDOT

August 20, 2024

1,900

206.9137

BATS

August 20, 2024

500

207.0300

EDGX

August 20, 2024

1,302

206.8625

INET

August 20, 2024

100

208.0500

NQPX

August 20, 2024

706

206.9746

ARCA

August 20, 2024

900

206.8978

MEMX

August 21, 2024

5,902

209.7124

XDOT

August 21, 2024

1,710

210.1177

BATS

August 21, 2024

2,030

209.7930

INET

August 21, 2024

700

209.5657

MEMX

August 21, 2024

257

210.5573

CHX

August 21, 2024

100

209.3200

XPER

August 21, 2024

100

210.5500

EPRL

August 21, 2024

100

210.3700

ARCA

August 21, 2024

1

211.2900

IEX

August 21, 2024

100

210.4800

EDGX

August 22, 2024

5,128

210.1282

XDOT

August 22, 2024

1,436

209.8435

ARCA

August 22, 2024

2,123

209.9875

INET

August 22, 2024

200

210.0800

EPRL

August 22, 2024

1,400

209.9257

BATS

August 22, 2024

100

209.0400

NQPX

August 22, 2024

310

209.5171

MEMX

August 22, 2024

1,200

209.5383

EDGX

August 22, 2024

89

209.5344

IEX

August 22, 2024

32

209.6000

CHX

August 23, 2024

4,435

212.1704

XDOT

August 23, 2024

3,106

213.2692

INET

August 23, 2024

400

212.4000

MEMX

August 23, 2024

400

212.6525

EDGX

August 23, 2024

94

213.4100

CHX

August 23, 2024

700

212.9371

BATS

August 23, 2024

700

213.2571

ARCA

August 23, 2024

100

212.8300

XPER

August 23, 2024

211

213.2700

EPRL

August 23, 2024

154

213.5100

NQPX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 230,146.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 201,113,107. The figure of 201,113,107 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

