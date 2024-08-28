Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 58,527 of its shares of common stock in the period from August 19, 2024, up to and including August 23, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue August 19, 2024 4,272 206.3051 INET August 19, 2024 5,200 206.2121 XDOT August 19, 2024 753 206.0395 BATS August 19, 2024 701 206.1744 EDGX August 19, 2024 105 206.3267 EPRL August 19, 2024 1,053 205.9191 ARCA August 19, 2024 305 206.0043 MEMX August 19, 2024 100 205.6200 NQPX August 19, 2024 491 206.1544 CHX August 19, 2024 20 206.4200 BYXX August 20, 2024 6,801 207.1363 XDOT August 20, 2024 1,900 206.9137 BATS August 20, 2024 500 207.0300 EDGX August 20, 2024 1,302 206.8625 INET August 20, 2024 100 208.0500 NQPX August 20, 2024 706 206.9746 ARCA August 20, 2024 900 206.8978 MEMX August 21, 2024 5,902 209.7124 XDOT August 21, 2024 1,710 210.1177 BATS August 21, 2024 2,030 209.7930 INET August 21, 2024 700 209.5657 MEMX August 21, 2024 257 210.5573 CHX August 21, 2024 100 209.3200 XPER August 21, 2024 100 210.5500 EPRL August 21, 2024 100 210.3700 ARCA August 21, 2024 1 211.2900 IEX August 21, 2024 100 210.4800 EDGX August 22, 2024 5,128 210.1282 XDOT August 22, 2024 1,436 209.8435 ARCA August 22, 2024 2,123 209.9875 INET August 22, 2024 200 210.0800 EPRL August 22, 2024 1,400 209.9257 BATS August 22, 2024 100 209.0400 NQPX August 22, 2024 310 209.5171 MEMX August 22, 2024 1,200 209.5383 EDGX August 22, 2024 89 209.5344 IEX August 22, 2024 32 209.6000 CHX August 23, 2024 4,435 212.1704 XDOT August 23, 2024 3,106 213.2692 INET August 23, 2024 400 212.4000 MEMX August 23, 2024 400 212.6525 EDGX August 23, 2024 94 213.4100 CHX August 23, 2024 700 212.9371 BATS August 23, 2024 700 213.2571 ARCA August 23, 2024 100 212.8300 XPER August 23, 2024 211 213.2700 EPRL August 23, 2024 154 213.5100 NQPX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 230,146.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 201,113,107. The figure of 201,113,107 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

