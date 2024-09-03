|
03.09.2024 12:45:00
Ferguson to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year End Results And Host Conference Call on September 17, 2024
Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) announces today that it will issue its fourth quarter and year end results on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. The results will be available on Ferguson’s website at corporate.ferguson.com at 6:45 a.m. ET/11:45 a.m. BST.
A conference call and webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. BST on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at corporate.ferguson.com.
A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time at corporate.ferguson.com on the Events, Results and Reports page under the Investors tab. An archived version of the webcast and slide presentation will be available for 12 months after the live event.
About Ferguson
Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers’ complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.7 billion (FY’23) and approximately 35,000 associates in 1,700 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.
