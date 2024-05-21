|
21.05.2024 12:45:00
Ferguson to Issue Third Quarter Results And Host Conference Call on June 4, 2024
Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) announces today that it will issue its third quarter results on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The results will be available on Ferguson’s website at corporate.ferguson.com at 6:45 a.m. ET/11:45 a.m. BST.
A conference call and webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. BST on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at corporate.ferguson.com.
A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time at corporate.ferguson.com on the Events, Results and Reports page under the Investors tab. An archived version of the webcast and slide presentation will be available for 12 months after the live event.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers’ complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521346642/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
20.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.24
|Ausblick: Ferguson präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.12.23
|Ausblick: Ferguson informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ferguson PLC Registered Shs
|194,40
|0,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Aktienmärkte schließlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel knapp in der Verlustzone. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert schwächer. Am Dienstag bewegte sich der asiatische Markt in der Verlustzone.