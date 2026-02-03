03.02.2026 11:05:12

Fermax Selects Telefonica Tech To Provide IoT Connectivity To Video Door Entry Systems

(RTTNews) - Telefonica (TNE5.DE, TEF.MC, TEF.MI) said, Fermax, a Spanish manufacturer, has chosen Telefonica Tech as its technology partner to provide IoT connectivity to its video door entry systems in Spain, as well as in other European countries such as France and Portugal. Telefonica Tech has already provided connectivity to more than 27,000 Fermax video door entry panels to ensure communications with mobile networks.

Telefonica said its digital business unit is implementing its managed IoT connectivity solution from Kite platform to enable Fermax to have complete visibility and centralised control, in real time and remotely, over all its video door entry systems connected via SIM cards.

Telefonica shares are currently trading at 3.43 euros, down 0.55%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX unentschlossen -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Am Mittwoch zeigt sich die Wiener Börse mit Schwankungen. Der DAX pendelt um die Nulllinie. Am Mittwoch zeigten sich die asiatischen Börsen mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen