Fermi LLC Registered Shs Aktie

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WKN DE: A41MPN / ISIN: US3149111086

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30.04.2026 11:29:40

Fermi Inc. Names Rob Masson II Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Fermi Inc., d/b/a Fermi America (FRMI, FRMI.L), a developer of next-generation private electric grids, announced Thursday the appointment of Rob Masson II as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Masson, with over two decades of financial leadership and capital strategy experience, most recently served as CFO of Noble Supply & Logistics LLC.

Previously, he served with Latham Group, Inc., Hypertherm, Inc., Flowserve Corp., as well as Raytheon Technologies.

Masson currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Intuitive Machines, Inc., and Tech-Etch, Inc.

Chairman Marius Haas said the appointment marks a "notable next step" as Fermi evolves from a startup to a scaled enterprise and implements enhanced governance to support Project Matador's success.

In pre market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Fermi were losing 0.47 percent, trading at $5.01, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 4.82 percent lower.

On the LSE, shares of Fermi were gaining 0.40 percent, trading at $5.07.

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