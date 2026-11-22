Ferrovial Aktie
WKN DE: A1JTY3 / ISIN: US3154371039
|
22.11.2026 21:45:02
Ferrovial: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) announced revenue growth across its highways and construction divisions, backed by major express lane awards in North America. Long-term investors should pay attention because the infrastructure manager is securing multi-decade toll road concessions that generate cash flow while expanding its high-margin construction backlog.
Three takeaways from management's call stand out for long-term shareholders.
The company's construction division expanded its backlog to an all-time high while improving profitability. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)--a metric showing operating profitability before debt costs and taxes--reached a 4.1% margin in the first nine months of 2026, up from 3.7% in the prior-year period, driven by execution across North American and European contracts.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferrovial S.A. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ferrovial S.A. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.