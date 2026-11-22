On its third-quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) announced revenue growth across its highways and construction divisions, backed by major express lane awards in North America. Long-term investors should pay attention because the infrastructure manager is securing multi-decade toll road concessions that generate cash flow while expanding its high-margin construction backlog.

Three takeaways from management's call stand out for long-term shareholders.

The company's construction division expanded its backlog to an all-time high while improving profitability. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)--a metric showing operating profitability before debt costs and taxes--reached a 4.1% margin in the first nine months of 2026, up from 3.7% in the prior-year period, driven by execution across North American and European contracts.

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