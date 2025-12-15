FibroGen Aktie

FibroGen

WKN DE: A12EZ0 / ISIN: US31572Q8087

15.12.2025 13:33:37

FibroGen: FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation To Roxadustat For MDS

(RTTNews) - FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) announced that the Office of Orphan Products Development of the FDA has granted roxadustat Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. The company said Roxadustat showed an improvement in transfusion-independence in a subset of patients with high transfusion burden in a post-hoc analysis from the Phase 3 MATTHERHORN trial. The company is finalizing the Phase 3 protocol in the patient population for submission to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Roxadustat is approved in Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia of CKD in adult patients on dialysis and not on dialysis.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

