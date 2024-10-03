FICO and Richard Childress Racing Driver Kyle Busch to Promote Financial Literacy at Busch’s Alma Mater, Durango High School

Global analytics software leader FICO will host a full day of Score A Better Future™ (SABF) Fundamentals free credit education workshops for students at Durango High School in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 18. Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 FICO Chevrolet driver and two-time NASCAR Champion, Kyle Busch, will visit his alma mater and participate in a SABF Fundamentals workshop, helping to inspire students to learn more about finances, credit, and FICO® Scores. The free educational information provided at the event will help empower students with the knowledge, tools, and resources to gain a deeper understanding of personal finance and how to work toward financial independence.

SABF Fundamentals is designed to bridge the financial literacy gap in the U.S. A recent Harris Poll survey commissioned by FICO found that 3 in 5 Americans (60%), including 50% of Gen Z (ages 18-27), believe personal finance is one of the most useful subjects in adulthood that can be taught in high school. A quarter (25%) of Gen Z feel a lack of personal finance skills has prevented them from achieving financial goals over the past 12 months. Many Gen Z (43%) also believe that banks and financial institutions should be most responsible for educating people on how to manage their finances, such as using credit responsibly, managing debt, and saving for retirement.

"Nearly four in five Americans (79%) think personal finance skills should be part of the high school curriculum. At FICO, we are working diligently to partner with schools across the nation to help equip students with the important financial education tools and resources they need for adulthood,” said Jenelle Dito, senior director of Client Services at FICO.

WHO: FICO, Richard Childress Racing, and two-time NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch

WHY: FICO, Richard Childress Racing, and Busch are teaming up to raise awareness of the need for financial education as the essential first step to achieve financial wellness. The FICO® Score is used by 90% of top U.S. lenders who extend credit for personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and more, which is why it is so important for people to know their personal FICO Scores and what impacts them.

WHEN: October 18, 2024

WHERE: Durango High School - 7100 W Dewey Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89113

MEDIA CONTACT: To cover the event or for questions in advance: press@fico.com

Score A Better Future™ Fundamentals

Used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders, FICO® Scores help millions of people gain access to the credit they need to do things like get an education and make major purchases. SABF Fundamentals helps empower students with free financial literacy and the knowledge to achieve their financial goals.

Educators at all accredited middle and high schools can receive the SABF Fundamentals curriculum and supporting materials through the SABF Fundamentals website, which will also provide the background knowledge and understanding for teachers to successfully educate students while strengthening their own understanding of credit.

To learn more about SABF Fundamentals visit https://www.fico.com/sabf/fundamentals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com/en.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/FICO_corp & https://www.fico.com/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom.

FICO and Score A Better Future are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003141104/en/