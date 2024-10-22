FICO and U.S. Senator Mark Warner Continue Partnership to Support Financial Literacy for Virginia Residents

Global analytics software leader, FICO, and U.S. Senator Mark Warner’s office continue their partnership to host a series of Score A Better Future™ credit education workshops as part of the "Virginia Financial Empowerment Series” in Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia, on October 29 and October 30. The latest event series builds on the initial workshops held in March reinforcing the commitment of this partnership to further enhance financial literacy throughout Virginia, underscoring the importance of financial education in the community.

The Virginia Financial Empowerment Series is an initiative led by Senator Warner's office, dedicated to promoting financial literacy across Virginia. Facilitated by FICO’s Score A Better Future™ program, the series offers two free workshops, each tailored to different audiences. The first workshop, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, is open to both individuals and small business owners, focusing on steps to help improve and maintain a strong FICO® Score for personal financial health and business growth. The second workshop, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, is specifically designed for small business owners, providing insights into how credit can facilitate access to capital and support long-term business success.

"This continued partnership with FICO allows us to build on our previous efforts to provide critical financial education to Virginians,” said Senator Warner. "By offering resources tailored to the unique needs of our diverse communities, we’re equipping consumers and small business owners with the knowledge they need to navigate financial challenges and achieve their goals."

FICO’s Score A Better Future™ is a free credit education program designed to continue the company's longstanding commitment to empowering individuals with financial knowledge. The two workshops feature information and resources on how FICO® Scores influence lending decisions, outline key factors of the FICO Score, and provide actionable steps for improving financial health. Additionally, attendees will be able to connect with Money Management International (MMI) for free credit counseling, assistance in obtaining their FICO Score, a review of their credit report, and guidance in setting financial goals.

"Financial literacy is fundamental to fostering economic resilience in our communities," said Jenelle Dito, FICO Scores client services. "We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Senator Warner’s office and local organizations to offer these free workshops, which are designed to provide attendees with practical insights and tools to tackle their financial challenges."

WHAT: Score A Better Future™ is a free community education and financial empowerment event by FICO, in partnership with Senator Mark Warner’s office, Mustard Seed Place, and the Metropolitan Business League. The latest events in the Virginia Financial Empowerment Series include two workshops, both free of charge and open to the public.

WHO:

October 29, 2024 – Metropolitan Business League

WHEN: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

WHERE: Hampton Roads Capital Access Hub, Assembly, 400 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23510

To register, visit: www.thembl.org

October 30, 2024 – The Mustard Seed Place

WHEN: 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM ET

WHERE: 340 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704

To register, visit: https://mustardseedplace.com/the-events/

WHY: FICO, Senator Mark Warner’s office, and local partners Mustard Seed Place and the Metropolitan Business League are partnering to raise awareness about the importance of financial education as a vital step toward achieving financial wellness. With 90% of leading U.S. lenders using the FICO® Score to help make credit decisions on personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and more, individuals must understand their personal FICO Score and the factors that influence it.

To learn more about FICO’s Score A Better Future™ program, visit: www.fico.com/sabf

Score A Better Future™ (SABF)

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com/en.

Join the conversation at https://x.com/FICO_corp & https://www.fico.com/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom.

FICO and Score A Better Future are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022108192/en/