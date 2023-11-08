08.11.2023 22:15:00

FICO Announces Earnings of $4.01 per Share for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023

FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $101.4 million, or $4.01 per share, versus $90.7 million, or $3.55 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $164.0 million versus $144.8 million in the prior year period.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $126.7 million versus $112.5 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $5.01 versus $4.40 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $163.0 million for the current quarter versus $144.0 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $389.7 million for the quarter as compared to $348.7 million reported in the prior year period.

"We had another great year, posting strong double-digit growth across all our metrics,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We are also pleased to provide our FY 2024 guidance, which includes double-digit percentage revenue and EPS growth, demonstrating the remarkable resilience of our business model even in an uncertain macro-economic environment.”

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 for the company’s two operating segments were as follows:

  • Scores revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $195.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $174.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 12%. B2B revenue increased 21%, driven largely by pricing increases which were partially offset by declines in origination volumes. B2C revenue decreased 6% from the prior year period due to lower volumes on myFICO.com business.
  • Software revenues, which include the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, were $194.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $174.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 11%, due to increased recurring revenue, partially offset by decreases in professional services. Software Annual Recurring Revenue was up 22% year-over-year, consisting of 53% platform ARR growth and 14% non-platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 120% year-over-year, with platform software at 145% and non-platform software at 111%.

Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for fiscal 2024:

 

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Revenues

$1.675 billion

GAAP Net Income

$490 million

GAAP EPS

$19.45

Non-GAAP Net Income

$566 million

Non-GAAP EPS

$22.45

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through November 8, 2024.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 215 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com/news.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the success of the Company’s Software segment’s business strategy, the Company’s ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, disruptions and uncertainties with respect to global economic conditions as well as in industries and markets of the Company and its customers, the Company’s ability to keep up with rapidly changing technologies, its ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or the occurrence of certain other world events such as geopolitical tensions, military conflicts, the level and volatility of interest rates, the level of inflation, the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, an actual recession or fears of a recession, trade policies and tariffs, and political and governmental instability. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
 
September 30, September 30,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

136,778

 

$

133,202

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

387,947

 

 

322,410

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

31,723

 

 

29,103

 

Total current assets

 

556,448

 

 

484,715

 

 
Marketable securities and investments

 

34,237

 

 

25,650

 

Property and equipment, net

 

10,966

 

 

17,580

 

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

 

25,703

 

 

36,688

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

774,244

 

 

763,084

 

Other assets

 

173,683

 

 

114,317

 

$

1,575,281

 

$

1,442,034

 

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

78,487

 

$

83,521

 

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

 

102,471

 

 

97,893

 

Deferred revenue

 

136,730

 

 

120,045

 

Current maturities on debt

 

50,000

 

 

30,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

367,688

 

 

331,459

 

 
Long-term debt

 

1,811,658

 

 

1,823,669

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

23,903

 

 

39,192

 

Other liabilities

 

60,022

 

 

49,661

 

Total liabilities

 

2,263,271

 

 

2,243,981

 

 
Stockholders' deficit

 

(687,990

)

 

(801,947

)

$

1,575,281

 

$

1,442,034

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Quarter Ended Year Ended
September 30, September 30,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenues:
On-premises and SaaS software

$

168,979

 

$

146,788

 

$

640,182

 

$

564,751

 

Professional services

 

25,199

 

 

27,901

 

 

99,547

 

 

105,876

 

Scores

 

195,555

 

 

174,059

 

 

773,828

 

 

706,643

 

Total revenues

 

389,733

 

 

348,748

 

 

1,513,557

 

 

1,377,270

 

 
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues

 

82,832

 

 

82,486

 

 

311,053

 

 

302,174

 

Research & development

 

41,596

 

 

35,511

 

 

159,950

 

 

146,758

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

99,331

 

 

96,153

 

 

400,565

 

 

383,863

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

275

 

 

442

 

 

1,100

 

 

2,061

 

Gain on product line asset sale

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,941

)

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

224,034

 

 

214,592

 

 

870,727

 

 

834,856

 

Operating income

 

165,699

 

 

134,156

 

 

642,830

 

 

542,414

 

Other expense, net

 

(25,234

)

 

(21,046

)

 

(89,206

)

 

(71,105

)

Income before income taxes

 

140,465

 

 

113,110

 

 

553,624

 

 

471,309

 

Provision for income taxes

 

39,041

 

 

22,411

 

 

124,249

 

 

97,768

 

Net income

$

101,424

 

$

90,699

 

$

429,375

 

$

373,541

 

 
 
 
Basic earnings per share:

$

4.09

 

$

3.60

 

$

17.18

 

$

14.34

 

Diluted earnings per share:

$

4.01

 

$

3.55

 

$

16.93

 

$

14.18

 

 
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic

 

24,826

 

 

25,221

 

 

24,986

 

 

26,042

 

Diluted

 

25,273

 

 

25,573

 

 

25,367

 

 

26,347

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Year Ended
September 30,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

$

429,375

 

$

373,541

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

14,638

 

 

20,465

 

Share-based compensation

 

123,847

 

 

115,355

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

(63,448

)

 

(35,911

)

Gain on product line asset sale

 

(1,941

)

 

-

 

Other, net

 

(33,556

)

 

36,000

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

468,915

 

 

509,450

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(4,237

)

 

(6,029

)

Net activity from marketable securities

 

(5,591

)

 

(1,900

)

Proceeds from product line asset sales, net of cash transferred

 

(6,126

)

 

2,258

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(15,954

)

 

(5,671

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan

 

407,000

 

 

1,039,000

 

Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan

 

(402,000

)

 

(988,250

)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

 

-

 

 

550,000

 

Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans

 

22,198

 

 

16,026

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(76,673

)

 

(50,942

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(405,526

)

 

(1,104,180

)

Other, net

 

-

 

 

(8,819

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(455,001

)

 

(547,165

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

5,616

 

 

(18,766

)

 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

3,576

 

 

(62,152

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

 

133,202

 

 

195,354

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

136,778

 

$

133,202

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Quarter Ended Year Ended
September 30, September 30,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 
GAAP net income

$

101,424

 

$

90,699

 

$

429,375

 

$

373,541

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

275

 

 

442

 

 

1,100

 

 

2,061

 

Gain on product line asset sale

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,941

)

 

-

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

34,097

 

 

28,991

 

 

123,847

 

 

115,354

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(8,760

)

 

(7,043

)

 

(30,806

)

 

(28,055

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(852

)

 

(595

)

 

(12,586

)

 

(9,125

)

Adjustment to tax reserves and valuation allowance

 

560

 

 

-

 

 

(8,940

)

 

-

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

126,744

 

$

112,494

 

$

500,049

 

$

453,776

 

 
 
GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

4.01

 

$

3.55

 

$

16.93

 

$

14.18

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

0.01

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.08

 

Gain on product line asset sale

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(0.08

)

 

-

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

1.35

 

 

1.13

 

 

4.88

 

 

4.38

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.35

)

 

(0.28

)

 

(1.21

)

 

(1.06

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.50

)

 

(0.35

)

Adjustment to tax reserves and valuation allowance

 

0.02

 

 

-

 

 

(0.35

)

 

-

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

5.01

 

$

4.40

 

$

19.71

 

$

17.22

 

 
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities

$

164,049

 

$

144,826

 

$

468,915

 

$

509,450

 

Capital expenditures

 

(1,068

)

 

(797

)

 

(4,237

)

 

(6,029

)

Free cash flow

$

162,981

 

$

144,029

 

$

464,678

 

$

503,421

 

 
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Fiscal 2024 Guidance
 
GAAP net income

$

490

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

140

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(35

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(30

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

566

 

 
 
GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

19.45

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

0.04

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

5.55

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(1.40

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(1.19

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

22.45

 

 
 
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

