FICO Announces Earnings of $4.80 per Share for First Quarter Fiscal 2024

FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $121.1 million, or $4.80 per share, versus $97.6 million, or $3.84 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $122.1 million versus $92.4 million in the prior year period.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $121.2 million versus $108.5 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $4.81 versus $4.26 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $120.8 million for the current quarter versus $91.6 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $382.1 million for the quarter as compared to $344.9 million reported in the prior year period.

"We had a good start to our fiscal year, with another quarter of strong growth,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We reiterate our fiscal year 2024 guidance, which includes double-digit percentage revenue and EPS growth.”

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 for the company’s two operating segments were as follows:

Scores revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $192.1 million in the first quarter, compared to $178.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of 8%. B2B revenue increased 12%, primarily attributable to a higher unit price. B2C revenue decreased 3% from the prior year period due to lower volumes on myFICO.com business.

revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $192.1 million in the first quarter, compared to $178.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of 8%. B2B revenue increased 12%, primarily attributable to a higher unit price. B2C revenue decreased 3% from the prior year period due to lower volumes on myFICO.com business. Software revenues, which include the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, were $190.0 million in the first quarter, compared to $166.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 14%, due to increased recurring revenue, partially offset by decreases in professional services. Software Annual Recurring Revenue was up 18% year-over-year, consisting of 43% platform ARR growth and 11% non-platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 114% in the first quarter, with platform software at 136% and non-platform software at 108%.

Outlook

The company is re-iterating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2024:

Fiscal 2024 Guidance Revenues $ 1.675 billion GAAP Net Income $ 490 million GAAP EPS $ 19.45 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 566 million Non-GAAP EPS $ 22.45

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 215 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the success of the Company’s Software segment’s business strategy, the Company’s ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, disruptions and uncertainties with respect to global economic conditions as well as in industries and markets of the Company and its customers, the Company’s ability to keep up with rapidly changing technologies, its ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or the occurrence of certain other world events such as geopolitical tensions, military conflicts, the level and volatility of interest rates, the level of inflation, the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, an actual recession or fears of a recession, trade policies and tariffs, and political and governmental instability. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,421 $ 136,778 Accounts receivable, net 367,478 387,947 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,364 31,723 Total current assets 565,263 556,448 Marketable securities and investments 38,213 34,237 Property and equipment, net 10,406 10,966 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 18,916 25,703 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 777,837 774,244 Other assets 182,883 173,683 $ 1,593,518 $ 1,575,281 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 65,071 $ 78,487 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 68,216 102,471 Deferred revenue 146,822 136,730 Current maturities on debt 153,000 50,000 Total current liabilities 433,109 367,688 Long-term debt 1,808,655 1,811,658 Operating lease liabilities 11,899 23,903 Other liabilities 65,620 60,022 Total liabilities 2,319,283 2,263,271 Stockholders' deficit (725,765 ) (687,990 ) $ 1,593,518 $ 1,575,281

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: On-premises and SaaS software $ 168,668 $ 144,560 Professional services 21,279 22,322 Scores 192,112 177,988 Total revenues 382,059 344,870 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 83,461 76,569 Research & development 42,635 36,633 Selling, general and administrative 104,329 92,995 Amortization of intangible assets 275 275 Gain on product line asset sale - (1,941 ) Total operating expenses 230,700 204,531 Operating income 151,359 140,339 Other expense, net (20,769 ) (22,436 ) Income before income taxes 130,590 117,903 Provision for income taxes 9,525 20,260 Net income $ 121,065 $ 97,643 Basic earnings per share: $ 4.89 $ 3.90 Diluted earnings per share: $ 4.80 $ 3.84 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 24,764 25,045 Diluted 25,219 25,443

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 121,065 $ 97,643 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,824 4,280 Share-based compensation 31,574 29,702 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (30,343 ) (33,250 ) Gain on product line asset sale - (1,941 ) Other, net (3,000 ) (3,994 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 122,120 92,440 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,361 ) (850 ) Net activity from marketable securities (1,057 ) (2,165 ) Proceeds from product line asset sales, net of cash transferred - (7,575 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,418 ) (10,590 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan 170,000 169,000 Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan (70,750 ) (102,750 ) Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans 4,499 1,995 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (131,911 ) (72,865 ) Repurchases of common stock (71,704 ) (75,004 ) Net cash used in financing activities (99,866 ) (79,624 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3,807 4,428 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 23,643 6,654 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 136,778 133,202 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 160,421 $ 139,856

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 121,065 $ 97,643 Amortization of intangible assets 275 275 Gain on product line asset sale - (1,941 ) Share-based compensation expense 31,574 29,702 Income tax adjustments (7,915 ) (6,914 ) Excess tax benefit (23,775 ) (10,304 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 121,224 $ 108,461 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.80 $ 3.84 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.01 Gain on product line asset sale - (0.08 ) Share-based compensation expense 1.25 1.17 Income tax adjustments (0.31 ) (0.27 ) Excess tax benefit (0.94 ) (0.40 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.81 $ 4.26 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 122,120 $ 92,440 Capital expenditures (1,361 ) (850 ) Free cash flow $ 120,759 $ 91,590 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fiscal 2024 Guidance GAAP net income $ 490 Amortization of intangible assets 1 Share-based compensation expense 140 Income tax adjustments (35 ) Excess tax benefit (30 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 566 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 19.45 Amortization of intangible assets 0.04 Share-based compensation expense 5.55 Income tax adjustments (1.40 ) Excess tax benefit (1.19 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 22.45 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

