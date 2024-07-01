FICO Appoints EVP Nikhil Behl to Lead Software Business

Global analytics software leader FICO announced today the appointment of Nikhil Behl as executive vice president for software, effective today. This appointment expands his remit to now lead all technology and go-to-market functions for the software business. A veteran of the company since 2014, Behl previously held the roles of executive vice president and chief marketing officer and, most recently, executive vice president for sales & marketing for the software business segment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240701869967/en/

Nikhil Behl is EVP for software at FICO (Photo: FICO)

"I’ve known and worked with Nikhil for many years, and during his 10 years at FICO we’ve experienced significant strengthening of our brand value, reputation with customers and regulators, strategic competitive positioning for FICO® Scores and FICO® Platform, and market-leading business growth,” said Will Lansing, FICO CEO. "He’s a remarkable executive with a proven track record of leading complex businesses through strategic planning, cross-functional alignment and world-class execution. I’m confident Nikhil will continue to successfully drive forward our software business and FICO Platform vision.”

Prior to FICO, Behl helped lead two start-ups in the ecommerce space: Supplizer, a cloud-based order management and supply chain management SAAS platform for retailers; and Zoostores.com, a retailer that offered over 2 million products in the home and fitness markets. Behl was COO of Mercantila and spent 12 years at Hewlett-Packard (HP), where he held executive-level positions including vice president of sales and operations for HPShopping.com. He currently serves on the advisory boards of a number of Silicon Valley start-ups.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we have accomplished at FICO over the last decade, delivering record results, building strong customer engagement and assembling a world-class team,” said Nikhil Behl. "I’ve truly enjoyed building a stellar marketing organization at FICO and I welcome this expanded role as we execute against our software vision and growth plans. With strong collaboration and execution, we are well-positioned to realize our tremendous growth potential.”

FICO® Platform is a powerful and proven foundation that breaks down silos across an organization and empowers employees to achieve customer-focused digital transformation, while giving enterprises greater agility and collaboration. The next generation applied intelligence platform enables enterprises to use data, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and analytics to drive smarter business decisions, at scale, across a myriad of business use cases.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com/news.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and the Company’s business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company’s Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve, and other risks described from time to time in FICO’s SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO’s results could differ materially from its expectations. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240701869967/en/