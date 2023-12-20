FICO Granted 10 New Patents to Improve Decision-Making for Enterprises

FICO (NYSE: FICO):

Highlights:

FICO remains at the forefront of industry-innovation in decision-making, machine learning, and AI-related technology advancements.

Global analytics software leader FICO has been granted ten patents, related to digital decisioning, fraud detection, machine learning, and responsible AI. The new patents further amplify FICO’s deep capabilities to deliver substantial benefits to enterprises with the use of FICO® Platform and other FICO software solutions.

"Our granted patents are a testament to FICO’s ongoing innovations in operationalizing AI, machine learning, and decision management to help organizations worldwide with their digital transformation initiatives. These patents enable us to continue trailblazing AI solutions that address clients’ business challenges with the focus on delivering capabilities that drive better business decisions,” said Scott Zoldi, chief analytics officer at FICO.

FICO’s new patents include:

Auto-Encoder Enhanced Self-Diagnostic Components for Model Monitoring

Overly Optimistic Data Patterns And Learned Adversarial Latent Features

Method and System for Predicting Adherence to a Treatment

Supervised Machine Learning-Based Modeling of Sensitivities to Potential Disruptions

Computer-Implemented Decision Management Systems and Methods

Fast Automatic Explanation of Scored Observations

User Interface to Analyze and Navigate Through Decision Logic

Building Resilient Models to Address Dynamic Customer Data Use Rights

Similarity Sharding

Multi-Layered Self-Calibrating Analytics

To date, FICO’s patent portfolio consists of 223 active patents, with an additional 73 patent applications filed and pending approval.

To learn more about FICO's newest patents visit https://www.fico.com/blogs/power-10-ficos-patent-powerhouse-unveils-10-new-patents.

