FICO Hosts Free Financial Literacy Event for Charlotte Residents In Partnership with Local Organizations and Chelsea FC

Global analytics software leader FICO will host three free credit education events in Charlotte on August 6th. These events include the Score A Better Future™ (SABF) workshop for adults and, in partnership with Camino, a Score A Better Future Fundamentals event for teens on August 6th. The third Fundamentals event will be a session for the students at the Movement Freedom School on August 6th. These events are designed to provide Charlotte residents with vital knowledge and resources to enhance their understanding of their future financial health, including the role of credit and an overview of the FICO® Score, the credit score used by 90% of top U.S. lenders to make lending decisions.

In collaboration with Chelsea FC and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, as part of FICO’s ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ tour, participants of SABF and Fundamentals workshops will get the opportunity to attend the Chelsea vs Real Madrid match for free, held after the workshops at the Bank of America Stadium. Congresswoman Alma Adams will be present at the Fundamentals session on August 6th to see firsthand the impact of FICO’s financial education workshop with local teens.

"FICO’s financial literacy events provide a crucial opportunity to emphasize the importance of financial education. In North Carolina, where a personal finance course is required for high school students, learning about credit scores and financial planning is essential for their future success. The support provided by FICO's Score a Better Future programs for both students and adults is greatly appreciated in our community,” said Congresswoman Alma Adams.

The Fields of Financial Empowerment tour seeks to broaden access to financial literacy education throughout the United States, addressing the need to improve understanding of credit and personal finance through a series of workshops. FICO's Score A Better Future program educates adult participants on the impact of credit scores on lending decisions, explains the key components of the FICO Score, provides strategies for enhancing financial health, and dispels myths about FICO Scores. The Score A Better Future Fundamentals program, aimed at teens, teaches the development of good financial habits and the importance of FICO Scores and credit. Supported by the U.S. Soccer Foundation and local organizations, teens attend these workshops to gain essential financial knowledge.

"We appreciate all our attendees who have shared their experiences and questions during our sessions, providing us and others the opportunity to learn about setting and achieving financial goals,” said Jenelle Dito, Client Services at FICO Scores. "FICO strives to create a meaningful impact at each of our stops by supporting local communities through financial literacy events, leading to improved decision-making and long-term financial success.”

FICO is committed to broadening the reach of financial literacy education, equipping communities nationwide with the necessary tools to help individuals achieve their financial goals.

The Charlotte SABF event, which is open to the public, will give attendees the opportunity to hear from Money Management International (MMI) and have an opportunity to set up a free consultation with MMI to get their FICO® Score, discuss their credit report, and set a plan to achieve their financial goals.

Who: FICO, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Chelsea Football Club, and Camino

What: Score A Better Future and Score A Better Future Fundamentals are free community education and financial empowerment events by FICO in partnership with national and local nonprofits.

When: Score A Better Future and Fundamentals: Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Where: 201 Stetson Dr., Charlotte, NC 28262

To register for the Score A Better Future event or get more information on the program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/workshops-designed-for-you.

To learn more about the partnership with Chelsea Football Club, visit: https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom/fico-kicks-national-fields-financial-empowerment-summer-tour-chelsea-football-club-and-u-s.

About Score A Better Future™

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

Score A Better Future Fundamentals Helps to Bridge the Financial Literacy Gap

Used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders, FICO® Scores help millions of people gain access to the credit they need to do things like get an education and make major purchases. Fundamentals helps empower students with financial literacy and the knowledge to achieve their financial goals.

Educators at all accredited middle and high schools can receive the Fundamentals curriculum and supporting materials through the Fundamentals website, which will also provide the background knowledge and understanding for teachers to successfully educate students while strengthening their own understanding of credit. To learn more about Fundamentals visit https://www.fico.com/sabf/fundamentals.

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the U.S. and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

