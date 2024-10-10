FICO Joins the Asian Community Development Council at the Las Vegas Asian Night Market to Equip the Community with Financial Literacy and Credit Resources

Global analytics software leader, FICO, will host a booth at the Las Vegas Asian Night Market, offering attendees resources, including educational brochures and information about financial literacy, credit, and the importance of credit health. The 5th annual Asian Night Market will take place on October 19th from 5PM - 11PM at the College of Southern NV, Charleston Campus to serve local businesses, create a space of community, and display the rich tapestry of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) culture for everyone to enjoy.

FICO and The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC), a nonprofit dedicated to improving the well-being and education of the AANHPI and other ethnic communities in Nevada, are partnering to bridge financial literacy gaps by offering valuable resources at the Las Vegas Asian Night Market.

Understanding how credit scores function is crucial for individuals and families striving for financial stability. For many in the AANHPI community, low credit health and limited financial literacy can hinder both short- and long-term goals, such as homeownership, education, and business financing. At FICO’s booth, attendees will find educational brochures and resources that cover topics like improving credit health, understanding FICO® Scores, and learning how to develop strong financial habits. They will also learn how to obtain their FICO® Scores for free at myFICO.com and have the opportunity to schedule a free consultation with Money Management International (MMI) to discuss their credit reports and create actionable plans for achieving their financial goals.

"We are proud to partner with the AANHPI Community to provide resources and knowledge about financial literacy. This partnership aims to empower and encourage informed decision-making that fosters lasting economic well-being to the heart of this community," said Jenelle Dito, FICO Scores client services. "FICO is committed to enhancing understanding of credit scores, and we look forward to engaging with attendees, answering their questions, and supporting them in taking control of their financial futures."

In addition to the educational resources, attendees can participate in a raffle for tickets to the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 11:30 AM as part of the 2024 Fall NASCAR Weekend in Las Vegas, featuring thrilling races and the chance to see all your favorite drivers.

"We’re excited for FICO to join us at the much-anticipated Las Vegas Asian Night Market and share essential financial resources and education with our AANHPI Community,” said Vida Lin, President and Founder of ACDC. "Together we are empowering our community by helping bridge the gap in financial literacy, equipping individuals with practical tools to better manage their finances and achieve their long-term goals. We look forward to continuing this partnership at future events, expanding access to these valuable resources and deepening our impact.”

The Asian Night Market celebrates the AANHPI culture while supporting local businesses. Vendors at the event will retain 100% of their profits, further benefiting the local economy and 100% of net proceeds from ticket sales will support and provide resources and services to the community.

Who: FICO and the Asian Community Development Council

What: FICO will host a financial literacy booth at the Las Vegas Asian Night Market, offering free information about FICO® Scores and personal finance

When: Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 5:00-11:00 p.m. PDT.

Where: College of Southern Nevada Charleston Campus

6375 West Charleston Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89146

For more information or to secure your tickets, visit: https://acdcnv.org/

To learn more about FICO’s Score A Better Future™ program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/

For more information about the Asian Community Development Council, visit: https://acdcnv.org/

ABOUT THE ASIAN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization dedicated to building, connecting, and educating the Asian and Pacific Islander community in Nevada. ACDC was officially chartered in 2015 in Las Vegas and opened their Reno location in 2022. ACDC opened the Healthy Asians & Pacific Islanders (HAPI) Medical Center in August 2022. Among the services ACDC offers include: voter education, health insurance enrollment assistance, citizenship application assistance, vaccination clinics (Influenza and COVID-19), culturally sensitive food distribution, College Readiness Bootcamp, GraduAsian, and the Asian Night Market. For more information about the Asian Community Development Council, visit www.acdcnv.org.

Score A Better Future™ (SABF) Fundamentals Helps to Bridge the Financial Literacy Gap

Used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders, FICO® Scores help millions of people gain access to the credit they need to do things like get an education and make major purchases. SABF Fundamentals helps empower students with free financial literacy and the knowledge to achieve their financial goals.

Educators at all accredited middle and high schools can receive the SABF Fundamentals curriculum and supporting materials through the SABF Fundamentals website, which will also provide the background knowledge and understanding for teachers to successfully educate students while strengthening their own understanding of credit. To learn more about SABF Fundamentals, visit https://www.fico.com/sabf/fundamentals.

