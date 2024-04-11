FICO Makes Credit Education Pit Stop in Dover to Host Financial Literacy Event

FICO (NYSE: FICO):

WHAT: FICO is hosting a Score A Better Future™ free credit education workshop at Delaware State University. Score A Better Future event attendees will have the opportunity to learn from FICO credit education experts about FICO® Scores, as well as experts from Money Management International (MMI), one of the nation’s largest nonprofit credit counselors. State of Delaware Treasurer, Colleen Davis, will be in attendance and will be providing opening remarks.

"With the main priorities of our office being bolstering retirement security and readiness, creating pathways to economic empowerment, and promoting a culture of financial excellence, I can’t think of a more appropriate collaboration for us,” said Colleen Davis, State of Delaware Treasurer. "The road to financial security is paved with a strong FICO Score, and we want to help everyone understand its importance.”

The event is in advance of FICO partnering with Richard Childress Racing to sponsor the No. 8 FICO Chevrolet and two-time NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch at Dover Motor Speedway. Attendees will be eligible to enter a drawing for race-themed prizes.

The full list of FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action (national)

Diversified Resource Network (national)

National Association of Women Business Owners (national)

National Consumers League (national)

Small Business Roundtable (national)

Money Management International (national)

Future Business Leaders of America (national)

US Soccer Foundation (national)

Society for Financial Education and Professional Development (national)

YWCA Delaware (regional)

Delaware State University (regional)

Delaware Association of Realtors (regional)

State Treasurer, Colleen C. Davis (regional)

100 Black Men of Delaware (regional)

Fans of RCRacing (regional)

NeighborGood Partners (regional)

The Second Chances Foundation (regional)

WHEN: Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Delaware State University - 1200 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

WHY: FICO, RCR and Busch are teaming up to raise awareness of the need for financial education as the essential first step to achieve financial wellness. The FICO® Score is used by 90% of top U.S. lenders who extend credit for personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and more, which is why it is so important for people to know their personal FICO Score and what impacts it.

WHO: On-site interviews available with credit education expert, Jenelle Dito, senior director at FICO; Tara Alderete, director of enterprise learning at Money Management International; and State of Delaware Treasurer, Colleen Davis.

TO REGISTER: Consumers interested in attending the event should register HERE

About Score A Better Future

Score A Better Future™ is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

