FICO Named to Forbes’ List of America's Best Employers for Women 2023

FICO recognized on Forbes' list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2023.

This marks FICO’s second time being recognized on the list.

FICO conducts quarterly workforce engagement surveys to collect and act upon ideas about how to continually increase organizational effectiveness.

Global analytics software leader FICO has been recognized as one of the companies on Forbes’ list of The Best Employers for Women 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"FICO is honored to be recognized once again by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Women. We take pride in our people-first culture and supporting the well-being of our employees,” said Richard Deal, executive vice president and chief HR officer at FICO. "FICO offers policies and programs that enable people to perform at their best. We also conduct quarterly workforce engagement surveys to collect and act upon ideas about how to make our organization ever more effective.”

FICO provides many resources and opportunities to promote an even playing field for everyone. For example, FICO has Employee Resource Groups, one of which is the "Women@FICO” group. Open to all employees, it serves to build understanding and allyship surrounding unique challenges faced by women through education and dialogue.

"I truly appreciate this recognition. At FICO we’re very focused on and work hard at building a diverse and inclusive environment for the next generation of women leaders,” said Stephanie Covert, executive vice president of Software at FICO. "I believe that the power of community helps women succeed as leaders. The FICO community extends from internal employees to our external customers, and we hope that together we can increase the opportunities for women in technology.”

The Best Employers for Women have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women.

The awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website, here: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-women/?sh=4c44f084466c.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 215 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

