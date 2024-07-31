FICO Recognized as Trusted Cloud Provider by Cloud Security Alliance

Global analytics software leader FICO today announced that it has achieved Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security, Trust & Assurance Registry (STAR) Level 1 and Level 2 certifications, solidifying its status as a trusted cloud provider via the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). CSA is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

"We’re thrilled to be recognized by CSA as a Trusted Cloud Provider,” said Ben Nelson, FICO’s chief cybersecurity officer. "This is yet another validation of our commitment to the security of our clients’ data and the services we provide to them. It reflects our dedication to delivering the most secure cloud environment for our clients.”

CSA STAR is a free, publicly accessible registry that documents the security and privacy controls provided by popular cloud computing offerings. It encompasses the key principles of transparency, rigorous auditing, and harmonization of standards outlined in Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM) and allows organizations to show current and potential customers their security and compliance posture, including the regulations, standards, and frameworks to which they adhere. Developed to ensure cloud service providers are better able to maintain data confidentiality, integrity, and availability, CSA STAR is a powerful program for security assurance in the cloud.

"The CSA Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark is a significant achievement that highlights an organization's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in cloud security practices," said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder of the Cloud Security Alliance. "FICO not only meets these rigorous standards but exceeds them, exemplifying the best in secure cloud computing and setting a benchmark for the industry."

Participation in the STAR program provides multiple benefits, including indications of best practices and validation of security posture of cloud offerings. It consists of two levels of assurance (self-assessment and third-party certification), based upon:

The CSA Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM) v4, a cybersecurity control framework for cloud computing. It is composed of 197 control objectives that are structured in 17 domains covering all key aspects of cloud technology. It can be used as a tool for the systematic assessment of a cloud implementation and provides guidance on which security controls should be implemented by which actor within the cloud supply chain. The controls framework is aligned to the CSA Security Guidance for Cloud Computing.

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Compliance with the EU Cloud Code of Conduct (CoC).

View FICO’s CSA Registry entry here: https://cloudsecurityalliance.org/star/registry/fico/services/fico

