FICO Serves Up Partnership with Tennis Star Chris Eubanks to Promote Financial and Credit Education

FICO, a leading analytics software firm, has partnered with American tennis star Chris Eubanks in its latest financial literacy initiative. Eubanks, who broke into the sport’s Top 30 last year, has teamed up with FICO to help raise awareness of the need for financial and credit education as the essential first step to achieve financial literacy. The collaboration kicks off as Eubanks takes the court at the Miami Open.

"I’m excited to partner with FICO to not only raise awareness about the need for financial education but also learn more about it myself,” said Chris Eubanks. "I was lucky that I learned the financial basics from a pretty young age from a family member and mentor. It’s something that is extremely important to me and to be able to partner with a company like FICO is my way of paying it forward.”

The FICO® Score is used by 90% of top U.S. lenders who extend credit for personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and more, which is why it is so important for people to know their FICO Score and what impacts it.

"Chris is a performance-oriented athlete and an inspiration to many. He is someone who deeply understands the importance of financial literacy and has seen the benefits firsthand on his own financial journey,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "We hope Chris inspires more people to understand the importance of money and credit education and help them on their financial journey.”

To kick off the partnership during the Miami Open, Eubanks and FICO will visit students at Miami Beach Nautilus Middle School on March 19 to share credit and financial education basics in hopes of inspiring a lifelong enthusiasm for financial literacy.

FICO offers many resources to help people kick start their financial literacy and credit education journey including:

myFICO® Service – The website or myFICO app lets consumers check and monitor their FICO® Score for free. Plus, FICO continuously updates the website and app with credit education materials that can help anyone understand their credit and know where they stand.

FICO® Score Open Access – Many people can view their FICO® Score right on their bank statement or in their bank’s online banking or mobile app. FICO launched the Open Access Program ten years ago and today, hundreds of lenders are participating in the FICO® Score Open Access program to provide FICO Scores to consumers for free.

Score A Better FutureTM – Celebrating five years since its launch, this is FICO’s free credit education program. Through nationwide events, the program teaches consumers about the key ingredients of the FICO® Score and connects them to free, one-on-one credit coaching from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals. For more information and to learn about upcoming events visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

Score A Better FutureTM Fundamentals – A curriculum to teach middle-school and high-school students the basics of credit and how it will affect their lives, FICO Fundamentals helps fill the gap between the growing need for financial education in the U.S. and the limited availability of financial education content for young people.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

