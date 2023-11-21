FICO to Present at Investor Conference on November 28, 2023

FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced Steve Weber, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 28th at 12:45pm PST at the Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Racho Palos Verdes, CA.

The presentation will be streamed live on FICO’s website at www.fico.com/investors and will be available until February 26, 2024.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 215 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

