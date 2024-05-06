Fidelity National Information Services Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $724 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $635 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.47 billion from $2.40 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $724 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.40 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.21 - $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,465 - $2,490 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.88 - $4.98 Full year revenue guidance: $10,100 -$10,150 Mln