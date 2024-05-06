06.05.2024 22:09:18

Fidelity National Information Services Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $724 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $635 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.47 billion from $2.40 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $724 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.40 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.21 - $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,465 - $2,490 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.88 - $4.98 Full year revenue guidance: $10,100 -$10,150 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fidelity National Information Services IncShsmehr Nachrichten