Fifteen UBS advisors in the Houston region named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that 15 Financial Advisors in the firm’s Houston, Texas Region have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2023.

"The advisors on this elite list consistently provide their clients with the highest levels of financial advice with responsive, personal service,” said Craig Vandegrift, Market Director, Houston Region at UBS Wealth Management USA. "It is gratifying to see them acknowledged for their dedication to their clients and recognized for their industry achievements."

The UBS advisors named to the list in the Houston Region are:

Beaumont Houston River Oaks Houston City Centre Wendy Nobles Larry Callender Nena Brackett Christopher Ohmstede Elizabeth Lockwood John Carolyn Brian Sauer Joe DePaula Houston Clear Lake Sharon Callender Snowden John Landers Brian Truscott Sherry Verburgt Cray Martin Andrew McGee The Woodlands Kelsey Shive

UBS also announced today that the South Central Group, based in The Woodlands, TX and led by Robert Vaughan, was named a National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) Top Defined Contribution (DC) Advisor Team by Assets Under Advisement for 2022. Additionally, Robert was also recently named to the PLANADVISOR Top Retirement Plan Advisers list for 2023.

The NAPA Top DC Advisor Team list highlights the nation’s leading retirement plan advisor teams, broadly defined as being in a single physical location, and having at least $100 million in DC assets under advisement. For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.napa-net.org/top-dc-advisor-teams-2022.

The 2023 PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers list contains 207 advisers who stand out for their service of all types of retirement plans. To be listed, advisers had to have a minimum requirement of 50 plan clients or retirement plan assets under advisement of $400 million or more. For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.planadviser.com/awards/2023-top-retirement-plan-advisers/.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 7,000 Advisors across the country, collectively managing nearly $11 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005214/en/